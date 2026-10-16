Turkish journalist placed on international wanted list by Azerbaijan apologizes

Turkish journalist Celal Çiftçi, placed on an international wanted list by Azerbaijan, has apologized to the Azerbaijani state and people for his remarks, which caused outrage in the country.

The columnist for the newspaper "Şanlıurfa Olay" wrote about this on his page on the social network X. He acknowledged that in expressing his thoughts he had used wording that went beyond his intentions.

According to Çiftçi, he wanted to express his concern about the issue of wearing the hijab, as well as to share his views on freedom of religion and conscience. At the same time, the journalist admitted that he should have been more careful in his choice of words and about the possible consequences of his statements.

He emphasized that he had no intention of interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, turning the people against the state, provoking unrest, calling for the violent seizure of power or for changing the constitutional order.

Çiftçi also rejected accusations of inciting religious hatred, enmity and discrimination. He stated that he opposes violence, coups, threats and the use of force, and that he did not call for any unlawful actions.

The journalist noted that he respects Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order. In his words, decisions about the country's future must be made by the Azerbaijani people and the state's constitutional institutions.

Speaking about the hijab, Çiftçi stated that he respects the dignity, rights and free choice of both women who cover their heads and those who do not wear the hijab. He emphasized that he intends to express his position on this issue within the framework of the law, mutual respect and peaceful dialogue.

The journalist also acknowledged that in exercising freedom of speech and of the press it is necessary to take into account the rights of other people, public tranquility and responsibility for one's statements. He reported that he had deleted the posts he considered inappropriate and promised to be more careful with his words in the future.

Çiftçi asked that his statements be assessed objectively, taking into account their full text and context.

"I did not want to harm our brotherhood. I am sorry that my words caused offense, and I repent of it. I once again sincerely ask forgiveness from the state of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people and ask that my apology be accepted," the journalist wrote.

He concluded his post with the words: "Two states — one nation."

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