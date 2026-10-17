In Barda, the orderly who beat a patient is now blackmailing the hospital - DETAILS

New details have emerged about the subsequent behavior of the orderly who was fired for using violence against an unconscious patient at the Barda Central District Hospital (CDH).

According to information obtained by Oxu.Az, after her employment contract was terminated, the woman came to the hospital and attempted suicide by drinking vinegar.

It is noted that the orderly, protesting her dismissal for beating the patient, took this step of blackmail, claiming that her children would go hungry.

Let us recall that the orderly, who worked in the II Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care of the Barda CDH, committed physical violence against a 70-year-old male patient who was undergoing inpatient treatment in a helpless and unconscious state.

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