In contemporary political discourse, one increasingly encounters instances in which profound strategic processes are reduced to simplified emotions and everyday logic.

Recently, from the mouths of individual functionaries and media outlets of Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AKP), grievances addressed to Azerbaijan have been voiced ever more loudly, resembling schoolyard resentments. Official Baku is increasingly being reproached for "insufficient gratitude" or a "lack of loyalty," as if the matter concerned not two independent states with populations of many millions and the most complex geopolitical responsibility, but rather a relationship in which unquestioning obedience is demanded in return for every step taken.

However, behind this critical rhetoric lies a deep awareness among the ruling elite of the Justice and Development Party of its own vulnerability. Formed under the tangible influence of Nursist-Islamist ideology, the ruling party in Ankara has grown accustomed to viewing regional policy through the prism of the absolute supremacy of its own ideological center. When the Azerbaijani side demonstrates pragmatism, builds independent diplomatic vectors, or is guided exclusively by its own national interests, the response from Ankara consists not of mature political arguments, but of emotional outbursts. The attempt to portray Baku's mature state strategy as a "departure from fraternal principles" is not merely a superficial approach — it is a demonstrative unwillingness to see an equal player in one's partner.

Azerbaijan's response to such emotional claims always remains extremely restrained, yet principled. Turkic unity, the centuries-long commonality of destinies, the cultural and spiritual closeness of our peoples — this is a foundation that belongs to no political party and cannot be monopolized by any single government. The Azerbaijani people treat the Turkish state and its citizens with the deepest respect; however, the AKP's political course and its neo-Ottoman ambitions are merely a temporary benchmark of foreign policy thought, alien to the secular traditions and state spirit of Azerbaijan. Baku will never agree to play the role of a subordinate junior participant in someone else's ideological projects.

Geopolitical maturity versus emotional pressure

A top-level partnership is tested not by loud slogans or demands for blind loyalty, but by the ability to respect each other's sovereign decisions. Over the past decades, the AKP's foreign policy course has vividly demonstrated what happens when sober calculation is replaced by ideological dogma. Involvement in protracted, exhausting processes in the Middle East and North Africa, accompanied by support for specific religious-political movements in Syria, Libya, and Sudan, has led to serious geopolitical costs. And when Baku today is expected to give unconditional approval to any of Ankara's steps on the international stage, such expectations look naive and infantile.

To demand that Azerbaijan automatically share all of someone else's foreign policy mistakes means to completely ignore the reality of the South Caucasus. Our region requires finely tuned diplomacy, balance, and a deep understanding of the balance of power, rather than the transfer of other people's conflicts and Islamist experiments onto Caucasian soil. Reproaches that Azerbaijan allegedly failed to display "sufficient solidarity" in third countries fall apart upon the first professional analysis. Azerbaijani statehood rests on its own army, transparent diplomacy, and a strong economy, created by the labor of the Azerbaijani people, and not on the hypothetical guardianship of an external force.

Attempts to downplay Baku's role and to present its successes as exclusively the result of external patronage are a clear sign of childish resentment, when one's own significance is asserted at the expense of belittling the achievements of a close neighbor. Azerbaijan has proven its ability to solve the most complex historical tasks, and it does so relying on its own resources and a clear understanding of its national duty. Attempts to impose Nursist-Islamist templates on Baku under the guise of "fraternal mutual assistance" meet with natural and firm rejection, since the secular character of the state and the security of our people cannot be a subject of bargaining.

Genuine alliance: where the red lines lie

Adult, mature politics differs from emotional manipulation in that it clearly delineates the limits of what is permissible and is built on mutual benefit. Azerbaijan is open to the deepest, most sincere, and most comprehensive cooperation with Turkey. The Shusha Declaration and the existing level of integration confirm that our ties are historic and unbreakable. However, between support for the fraternal Turkish people and blind submission to the party interests of the AKP there lies an insurmountable chasm.

The red line in Baku's foreign policy philosophy is drawn clearly and uncompromisingly. A conversation with Azerbaijan is possible only on equal terms, without attempts to speak from the position of an "elder brother" or to impose ideological dictates. Any claims based on the notion of Baku as a subordinate territory or an outpost of someone else's geopolitical fantasies shatter against Azerbaijani sovereignty. A genuine alliance is a union of two strong, independent states that respect each other, each of which bears responsibility for its own people and its own land.

History is written by those who rely on their own strength and firmly know the price of their independence. Azerbaijani statehood was built by the labor and will of the people, and not by the mercy of external instructors. And no matter how political circumstances beyond our borders may change, the red line of sovereignty will remain unchanged: Baku speaks only as an equal.

Leyla Hajiyeva