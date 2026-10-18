Belgium congratulates Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence
Belgium has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by the Belgian Embassy in Baku on the social network X.
"The Embassy of Belgium congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October — the Day of Restoration of Independence!
We wish Azerbaijan and its people peace, prosperity and well-being!" the post reads.
The Embassy of Belgium congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October — the Day of Restoration of Independence. We wish Azerbaijan and its people peace, well-being and prosperity! 🇧🇪🇦🇿 @AzerbaijanMFA https://t.co/eTUk392YSN — Embassy of Belgium in Baku (@BelgiuminBaku) October 18, 2026
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