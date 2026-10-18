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Armenia's mine war against Azerbaijan this time demonstrated with photo facts in Rome

1news Staff19:10 - Today
Armenia's mine war against Azerbaijan this time demonstrated with photo facts in Rome

The next photo exposition within the framework of the international campaign “World Without Mines,” carried out in Europe by Azerbaijan's “Gilavar Photo Club” Public Union, was organized on October 17, 2026, in Rome, the capital of Italy.

This initiative, consistently implemented throughout Europe, has turned into a continuous humanitarian appeal addressed to the international community regarding Azerbaijan's mine problem. Although the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, the danger posed to the civilian population by mines buried during the occupation period continues, and every new mine victim makes this humanitarian problem even more pressing.

Within the framework of the campaign, a series of photo expositions have been held so far on October 5 in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 7 in Brno, Czech Republic, on October 9 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 11 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 13 in Zagreb, Croatia, and on October 15 in Salzburg, Austria.

The “Gilavar Photo Club” Public Union is the 2026 winner of the grant competition “Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance,” announced jointly by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Karabakh Revival Fund in partnership with ANAMA. The series of photo expositions held in Europe is being carried out within the framework of that grant project.

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