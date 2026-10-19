Azerbaijan and the UN discussed measures to draw attention to the shrinking of the Caspian Sea

Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani president's representative on climate issues, held a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in the country Dmitry Shlapachenko. One of the main topics of the talks was the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea.

Babayev wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

According to him, the parties discussed the need to draw greater attention from the international community to the shrinking of the Caspian Sea, which remains one of the most acute environmental problems in the region.

In addition, the participants in the meeting examined the prospects for expanding regional cooperation in the management of transboundary water resources, preparation for droughts, the development of early warning systems, and information exchange.

They also discussed opportunities for further strengthening cooperation in priority areas in the run-up to COP31 and after the conference is held.