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Trump believes that Paris will turn into a "Muslim city"

1news Staff08:30 - Today
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Trump believes that Paris will turn into a "Muslim city"

The capital of France will soon become a Muslim city because of uncontrolled immigration, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"Everyone from all over the world comes there. In the end, as you know, Paris will soon become a Muslim city. But something completely different was planned," he told reporters in Washington.

Commenting on the recent riots in French cities, Trump said he was saddened by what he had seen and that he had long advised French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten entry rules for immigrants.

"The reason for what is happening there is immigration, not a problem with schools or anything else," he added.

Source: interfax.ru

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