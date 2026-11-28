In the Albanian capital of Tirana, 19 people were injured during clashes between demonstrators and police at a protest rally.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Albania's Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the ministry, the injured include six police officers, four media representatives and nine protesters, whose condition is stable.

It is specified that the situation escalated during a march by demonstrators from Skanderbeg Square to the prime minister's office. The protesters, who marched under the slogan "Albania is not for sale," began throwing stones, sticks, firecrackers, smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at police officers. Attacks were also carried out on the buildings of a number of state institutions. In response, police used tear gas and water cannons against the demonstrators.

Note that the demonstration was a continuation of the anti-government protests that have taken place in recent months in various regions of the country, and coincided with the 114th anniversary of Albania's independence.