Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Administration of the President of Turkey.

The meeting took place at the office of the Presidential Administration in the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Turkey and Greece were discussed.

Erdogan noted that relations between the two countries have significant potential in all areas, emphasizing that efforts to develop a positive agenda are continuing.

The Turkish president pointed out the importance of considering the issue of national minorities, which are a common heritage of the two countries, primarily from a humanitarian point of view.

He expressed hope that Turkey's constructive position on this issue would also find a response in Greece, which would contribute to the positive development of bilateral relations.

Erdogan also emphasized Turkey's determination to turn the Aegean Sea into a sea of peace. According to him, the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean should become a space of stability and prosperity.