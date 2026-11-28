Large-scale protests are taking place in Albania, escalating into clashes with police.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has led Albania since 2013.

As 1news.az reports citing AFP, protesters in the streets of Tirana set fire to the Supreme Court building and smashed windows at the Ministry of Education building. Other government buildings and banks were also damaged. The demonstrators are throwing stones, firecrackers, and Molotov cocktails at police officers. Police are using water cannons and tear gas to disperse them, and on Saturday used rubber bullets for the first time.

The discontent of the protesters, among whom there are many young people and students, is caused by the high cost of university education, a declining standard of living, and a shortage of decently paid jobs.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused to resign. In his speech at the session of the UN General Assembly and in numerous interviews and comments, he claims that the protests are inspired from abroad.