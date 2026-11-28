Elon Musk's fortune has increased by $39.7 billion in the past day. This follows from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated, in particular, on the basis of the value of companies' shares.



On Friday, SpaceX shares on the Nasdaq exchange rose by 4.83% to $133.59 per share, while Tesla's quotes closed up 5.22%, at $400 per share.



Over the past day, Musk's fortune increased by 4.8% and amounted to $859 billion. He occupies first place in Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.



On June 12, Musk became the first person in the world whose fortune exceeded $1 trillion, after the start of trading in the shares of SpaceX, the company he founded. On June 24, his assets fell to $957 billion. At that point, he had held the status of a trillionaire for almost two weeks. In October, Musk's fortune also exceeded $1 trillion.