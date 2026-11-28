In Germany, a Hitler lookalike known as the "Dutch Hitler" has been sentenced to eight months suspended for glorifying Nazism and inciting hatred.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper Westfälische Nachrichten.

The Münster court handed down a sentence to 58-year-old Dutch citizen Stefan Wijkamp — he received eight months suspended for inciting hatred. The grounds for the trial were his public statements in which he praised Hitler and Nazism. This took place on July 19, 2025, during a demonstration of right-wing extremists in Münster.

The man was also ordered to pay a fine of 1,000 euros and to cover the court costs.

Initially, the court ordered Wijkamp to pay 3,000 euros. He challenged that decision, and the case was reviewed again. The judge agreed with the accusation voiced by the prosecutor and emphasized that freedom of speech has its limits. Nevertheless, after the repeat proceedings, the court reduced the amount of the fine to 1,000 euros, taking into account the defendant's financial situation.

Wijkamp has long participated in events of the German and Dutch far right. In 2017, he joined the federal leadership of the neo-Nazi party "The Right" (Die Rechte), which was subsequently disbanded.