In Siyazan, two young children fell into the Takhtakorpu–Jeyranbatan canal.

As 1news.az reports, Omar Vusal oglu Zeynalli and Huseyn Jeyhun oglu Allahverdiyev were playing by the canal when they fell into the water.

One of the children, Omar Zeynalli, was rescued. He has been taken to a hospital. The search for Huseyn Allahverdiyev is continuing.

Employees of the State Service for Supervision of Small Vessels and Rescue on Water of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have been involved in the search and rescue operations.