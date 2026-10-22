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Pashinyan rules out delaying the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan

1news Staff12:17 - Today
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Pashinyan rules out delaying the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan

Delaying the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan until 2029 or 2031 is not part of the Armenian leadership's plans.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a government session.

"Our task is to sign the peace agreement as soon as possible. Postponing it until 2031 or even until 2029 is not part of our plans. This is solely about procedural matters that require a certain amount of time," the head of the cabinet emphasized.

Pashinyan confirmed that Yerevan remains focused on the prompt completion of negotiations and the final formalization of the peace treaty with Baku.

Source: armtimes

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