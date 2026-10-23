Tom Skerritt, star of "Alien" and "Top Gun", has died - VIDEO

American actor Tom Skerritt, known for the films "Alien" and "Top Gun", has died at the age of 93.

The actor died on Oct. 21 of natural causes, according to a statement from his family published in Western media.

"While the world knew Tom for his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his sense of humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he gave us," the artist's relatives said.

Tom Skerritt was born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, United States. His acting career spanned more than six decades. His film debut was the war drama "War Hunt", released in 1962.

T. Skerritt won wide fame for the role of Captain Dallas in Ridley Scott's science fiction film "Alien" (1979). In "Top Gun" he played the instructor Viper, who trained naval aviation pilots, among them Tom Cruise's character.

Over the years of his career Tom Skerritt appeared in dozens of film and television projects, leaving a notable mark on American cinema.