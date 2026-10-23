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Reza Deghati injured while photographing protests in Paris

1news Staff11:20 - Today
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Reza Deghati injured while photographing protests in Paris

World-renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati sustained an arm injury while photographing protests in Paris.

The photojournalist shared this in an interview with AZERTAC.

"Because of the pain, I still cannot move my arm freely," Reza Deghati said.

Noting that he had never before witnessed unrest on such a scale, R. Deghati added: "Stores of well-known brands were also looted. Practically nothing was left in a store selling sportswear and equipment. Damage was also done to other nearby facilities. French society is demanding that the government put an end to such incidents. People want those who took part in these events to be identified and brought to justice before the law. It was reported that some of the participants in the unrest were under 18 years of age. For this reason, the issue of the liability of minors is also being discussed. At the same time, measures to assess the damage caused by the destruction and to recover it from those responsible are on the agenda."

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Reza Deghati shared images of the protests in Paris - PHOTO

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