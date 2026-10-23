 Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

1news Staff12:50 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Farhad Khalilov, a prominent representative of contemporary Azerbaijani fine art, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and People's Artist, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In his address, the head of state highly appreciated the master's contribution to the development of national culture.

The president noted that Farhad Khalilov's paintings and graphic works are distinguished by a diversity of forms, originality of compositions, aesthetic perfection and ideological and artistic value. A special place in his work is occupied by canvases reflecting the picturesque nature of Azerbaijan and the landscapes of Absheron.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the master worthily represents the Azerbaijani school of painting at international and domestic exhibitions, in museums and galleries, having gained recognition as an innovative artist faithful to the centuries-old traditions of national art.

In addition, the letter noted Farhad Khalilov's organizational skills as head of the Artists' Union and his many years of fruitful work in educating a new generation of masters. In conclusion, the president wished the jubilee celebrant good health, happiness and new creative successes.

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