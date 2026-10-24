 Matchmaking was planned for today in the family of the man killed in a fight between members of a criminal group in Baku | 1news.az
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Matchmaking was planned for today in the family of the man killed in a fight between members of a criminal group in Baku

1news Staff13:55 - Today
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Matchmaking was planned for today in the family of the man killed in a fight between members of a criminal group in Baku

New details have emerged about the murder in Baku, in which the son of parliament member Arzuhan Alizade is suspected.

A close relative of the slain Jeyhun Miragayev told Oxu.Az about this.

He noted that he knows nothing about Jeyhun Miragayev's possible involvement in the criminal world.

"A person connected with the criminal world does not have a family. He left behind two children. Yesterday his 19-year-old child was taken away, he wasn't even allowed to attend his father's funeral. Today matchmakers were supposed to come to his daughter — a family celebration was planned," the relative said.

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New details of the deadly fight between members of a criminal group in Baku: the son of a parliament member is involved in the case.

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