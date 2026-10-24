Thai hospitality and Arabic flair: five years of family vacations at Centara Mirage Dubai

A family vacation is when the kids are ready to spend the entire day in the water, the parents dream of relaxing a little on the beach, and in the evening everyone wants to go out somewhere together.

Finding a place where all of this can be combined is not always easy. Especially if you are traveling with children and know that a beautiful sea alone is sometimes not enough for a successful vacation.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai on the Dubai Islands offers exactly this format of a family vacation: here you can alternate between the beach, water entertainment, children's activities and unhurried evenings, without turning every day into a series of trips around the city.

In October, the resort gained another reason to talk about itself: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai marked five years since its opening. During this time it has developed its own format of family vacation, in which a beach holiday is combined with water attractions, children's entertainment and gastronomic experiences. The fifth anniversary was celebrated on October 14 with a special program for guests — a whole day of activities dedicated to family adventures and new experiences

The resort, with 607 rooms and suites, was designed with families in mind. Its concept combines Thai hospitality with elements of Thai and Arabic cultures. But perhaps the main thing for parents is that entertainment for children here is not limited to a pool or a playroom.

Water, adventures and a bit of sweetness

You can spend more than an hour at the local water park: the slides and the lazy river will suit those who prefer an active holiday, while the private beach leaves the option of switching to the sea and a calmer rhythm.

For children there are Camp Safari and E-Zone — spaces for games and entertainment. And the Candy Spa adds an unusual detail to the holiday: even a trip to the spa here can become a separate experience for young guests.

As a result, parents get a choice: join the children's adventures or seize the moment to relax in peace. And there is no need to decide each time where to go next, to order transport and to adjust the whole day around the journey.

When the room is comfortable for everyone

When traveling with children, comfort is made up of small things. For example, how convenient it is for the whole family to stay together and whether the child has his or her own space. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has family rooms and suites with bunk beds — a solution that families with several children will particularly appreciate.

The Mirage Family Lounge complements the resort's infrastructure, offering yet another space for family leisure. Here organizing the trip itself becomes simpler: there is no need to constantly come up with separate activities for the children and to look for ways to fill the free time between the beach and dinner.

A holiday that has a taste

Even on a family trip you sometimes want to try something new. At the Suan Bua restaurant guests are introduced to Thai cuisine, while other family restaurants make it possible to choose different dining options depending on mood and preferences.

This is especially convenient when everyone in one family has their own idea of the perfect dinner: some want to get acquainted with a new cuisine, and others want to choose familiar dishes. Gastronomic experiences become another part of the journey, rather than just a mandatory stop between activities.

A Dubai that is interesting to discover as a family

Dubai has long offered far more than shopping and a tour of the city's landmarks. For families with children, what matters here is the chance to combine a busy program with relaxation by the sea. And you don't have to go somewhere every day for the vacation to be memorable.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is suitable for those who want their children to have their own little adventures, the adults to have time to rest, and the whole family to have the opportunity to spend more time together. Sometimes this is exactly what becomes the main criterion of a successful trip: when no one wants to go home.