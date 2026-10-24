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Shocking details emerge about man killed in mass brawl in Baku

1news Staff21:10 - Today
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Shocking details emerge about man killed in mass brawl in Baku

New details have emerged about Jeyhun Miragayev, who was killed in a mass brawl in Baku in which Ahmed Alizade — the son of Milli Majlis deputy Arzuhan Alizade — also took part.

As 1news.az reports, the deceased, known by the nickname "Jeyhun Sabunchu" (Ceyhun Sabunçu), had no official passport registration either in Azerbaijan or in any other country in the world.

It is claimed that he was previously a citizen of Russia, but subsequently renounced that country's citizenship and arrived in Azerbaijan by illegal means. It is also reported that after his arrival he never obtained official identity documents.

It is noted that in some cases representatives of the criminal world resort to such methods in order to avoid being put on the wanted list and detained.

According to available data, up until the day of the murder, Jeyhun Miragayev had no official registration, no valid identity card, and no passport.

Read on the topic:

New details of the deadly brawl between members of a criminal group in Baku: the son of a deputy is implicated in the case

The SSS has detained suspects in the murder during the mass brawl in Baku

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