Rapper Navai makes first public appearance after detention in Kazakhstan - VIDEO

Russian Azerbaijani singer Rapper Navai (real name Navai Bakirov) has made his first public appearance since returning to Moscow after being detained in Kazakhstan, attending a tournament of the Media Basket media basketball league.

As Oxu.Az reports, this was announced by RIA Novosti.

Navai was detained on October 13 while entering Kazakhstan at the "Korday" border checkpoint by police officers together with the Kazakh border service. During an inspection of the car in which he was traveling, a narcotic substance was found and seized. On Tuesday, the rapper was released from custody. Later, the artist's lawyer, Rena Kerimova, told RIA Novosti that he was in Moscow.

"Yes, Navai was there (at the Media Basket tournament - ed.) together with friends," the agency's interlocutor said.

Bakirov was born in Samara. He gained popularity through his collaboration with the performer HammAli: together they created the duo HammAli & Navai, which released such hits as "Ptichka," "Devochka - voyna" and "Pustite menya na tantspol."