Families of missing Azerbaijanis hold series of peaceful protests in Brussels

On October 22, 2026, another peaceful protest by the families of missing Azerbaijanis was held at the historic "Place de l'Albertine" square, one of the famous tourist centers of the Belgian capital Brussels, organized by the "Karabakh Families of the Missing" Public Union. This was a continuation of the protests held on October 20 in front of the European Parliament — at the "Place du Luxembourg" square — and on October 21 at the central "Schuman" square, where the main institutions of the European Union are located.

As part of the protest, a special installation consisting of photographs, clothing, and envelopes of Azerbaijan's missing persons was displayed. The envelopes contained moving messages written in the voice of the missing, such as "I am not just a number. I have a name, I have a family" and "I am still someone's child. How long must my family wait?" Through these letters, the missing Azerbaijanis, whose voices have not been heard for more than 30 years, seemed to break the silence themselves and address the world.

Visitors who viewed the installation wrote messages of support to the families of the missing, tied commemorative ribbons, and laid flowers to demonstrate solidarity.

Visitors were informed that 4,010 Azerbaijanis went missing during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, including 71 children, 288 women, and 319 elderly people.

Könül Behbudova, chairwoman of the "Karabakh Families of the Missing" Public Union and sister of the missing martyr Abbas Behbudov, considered Armenia's silence regarding the missing Azerbaijanis unacceptable and demanded that information about the fate of the missing be provided to the Azerbaijani side.

Fəridə Cabbarova, wife of Azad Cabbarov, who is among the missing persons, Reyhan Canıyeva, wife of Səxavət Canıyev, Sevinc Hacıyeva, daughter of Əhməd Məmmədov, Mahuru Şahin, mother of Şahin Əliyev, Nazanı Əliyeva, wife of Əbülfət Əliyev, and Pərvanə Məmmədova, wife of Oqtay Məmmədov, also shared with visitors the void that the absence of their loved ones has created in their families, as well as the uncertainty and anguish that have continued for years.

The main appeal of the families of the missing to the international community has remained unchanged: "We do not just want to remember our loved ones, we want to know the truth about their fate. No family should have to wait forever!"

The families of missing Azerbaijanis stated that they will continue their actions at the international level until the fate of their loved ones is clarified, as they also declared on October 21, 2026, in Brussels during their meeting at the European Union's External Action Service (EEAS) with Okke Bouwman, political adviser to the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Marco Cardinali, coordinator for relations with Azerbaijan.

The "Karabakh Families of the Missing" Public Union is a winner in the 2026 grant competition of Azerbaijan's NGO Agency with the project "The Echo of Absence."