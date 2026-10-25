 A rally in support of young soccer players from New Caledonia and French Polynesia was held in Baku - PHOTO - VIDEO | 1news.az
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A rally in support of young soccer players from New Caledonia and French Polynesia was held in Baku - PHOTO - VIDEO

1news Staff14:10 - Today
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A rally in support of young soccer players from New Caledonia and French Polynesia was held in Baku - PHOTO - VIDEO

A rally was organized in Baku in support of the Kanaky - New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maohi Nui - Tahiti) teams taking part in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival.

As 1news.az reports, fans from New Caledonia and French Polynesia gathered in front of the Athletes' Village to greet the young soccer players heading to the competition.

During the rally, special attention was paid to the solidarity of the peoples of the Pacific region and the importance of young athletes taking part in international competitions as representatives of their peoples.

Note that the U-15 World Cup and festival are being held from October 24 to 30 at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries around the world are taking part in the tournament. About 1,000 matches are planned as part of the championship.

The Azerbaijani national team will today face Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30. Both matches will be played on field 10A of the Hovsan Sports Complex.

On October 26, the national team will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15. Both matches will also take place on field 10A.

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