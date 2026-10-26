Infantino attends Sabah FK vs Qarabağ FK draw in Baku

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched a match between Sabah FK and Qarabağ FK in Baku that ended with the points shared, he said on Instagram.

He called the game a brilliant showcase of Azerbaijani football and a competitive match.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, FIFA Council Member and Djiboutian Football Association President Souleiman Hassan Waberi, FIFA Council Members Johanna Wood and Rodolfo Villalobos and Sabah FK President Maqsud Adigozalov were among those who joined him at the stadium, Infantino said.

He thanked both clubs and the supporters for the atmosphere, "proving how football brings people together and spreads happiness."

Infantino is in Baku for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.