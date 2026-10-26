Ilham Aliyev congratulates the president of Austria on the national holiday

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The message reads:

"Dear Mr. Federal President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria.

The development of Azerbaijani-Austrian relations on the basis of mutual respect is gratifying. I believe that the friendly relations between our countries, continuing to strengthen thanks to joint efforts, will contribute to the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this remarkable day, I wish you sound health and happiness, and the people of Austria lasting well-being and prosperity."