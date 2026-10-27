Milli Majlis approves regulation of work and rest schedules for commercial aviation crews

Azerbaijan's parliament has adopted in its final reading new regulations on the working hours and rest time of crews of aircraft carrying out commercial transportation.

As Report informs, in this connection, amendments to the Labor Code and the law "On Aviation" were submitted for discussion at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (MM).

The bill emphasizes that, according to Article 89 of the Labor Code, the normal duration of working time cannot exceed 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week. Article 93 of the Code and Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 106 of August 12, 2003, establish a weekly working time of 36 hours for flight and flight instructor personnel. According to Articles 95-97 of the Code, when summarized accounting is applied, daily working time cannot exceed 12 hours, and 11 hours at night. These restrictions make it impossible or economically impractical to operate flights lasting 13-14 hours to New York, Seoul, and other long-haul destinations, weakening their competitiveness. The bill provides for bringing the general working time limits in line with international standards in the field of aircraft crew fatigue management.

It is reported that in international practice (for example, in the United States and the European Union), the duration of work and rest of the flight crew is regulated by more flexible limits over 7, 14, or 28 consecutive days or over 1 calendar year, and the same procedure will be applied in Azerbaijan.

After the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.