Azerbaijan supports the candidacy of a UAE state minister for the post of UN Secretary-General

Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative to nominate the State Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for the post of UN Secretary-General.

As Report informs, this was stated by the spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, in response to a media question.

According to him, Azerbaijan emphasizes the importance of a selection process based on the professional qualities of the candidates, their diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to build consensus among member states, guided by the UN Charter:

"We hope that this process will conclude with an outcome that will contribute to the formation of a stronger, more effective UN that responds flexibly to contemporary challenges."