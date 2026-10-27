 Azerbaijan supports the candidacy of a UAE state minister for the post of UN Secretary-General | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan supports the candidacy of a UAE state minister for the post of UN Secretary-General

1news Staff11:40 - Today
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Azerbaijan supports the candidacy of a UAE state minister for the post of UN Secretary-General

Azerbaijan welcomes the initiative to nominate the State Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for the post of UN Secretary-General.

As Report informs, this was stated by the spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, in response to a media question.

According to him, Azerbaijan emphasizes the importance of a selection process based on the professional qualities of the candidates, their diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to build consensus among member states, guided by the UN Charter:

"We hope that this process will conclude with an outcome that will contribute to the formation of a stronger, more effective UN that responds flexibly to contemporary challenges."

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