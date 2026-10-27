The Netherlands pulls out of Eurovision 2027

The Netherlands will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 because such a decision lacked sufficient support among the country's broadcasters.

As 1news.az reports, this is stated in an official announcement by the Dutch public broadcasting corporation NPO.

After consultations with the Board of Broadcasters, NPO decided that the country will not take part in the contest in 2027.

The contest will still be broadcast in the Netherlands. The semifinals and the final will be shown by the NOS channel with commentary in Dutch.