 Elon Musk releases his AI-created "Odyssey" - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Elon Musk releases his AI-created "Odyssey" - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy14:40 - Today
Elon Musk releases his AI-created "Odyssey" - VIDEO

xAI, the company founded by Elon Musk, has presented the first episode of an AI adaptation of Homer's "Odyssey", made with the Grok Imagine tool.

As 1news.az reports, the seven-minute video was posted on the official Grok Imagine page on the social network X. The project was made in cooperation with Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker.

Musk announced his intention to make his own screen version of the "Odyssey" in July 2026, after repeatedly criticizing Christopher Nolan's film of the same name. He objected in particular to the director's casting decisions, including the choice of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, and accused him of seeking to meet diversity criteria in a bid for an Oscar.

Musk promised that the feature film made with Grok Imagine would be historically accurate and would stay faithful to Homer's work. Its release was planned before the end of 2026.

So far only the first seven-minute episode has been published. The creators have not said how many episodes the project will have or when the next installment will appear.

The release drew a largely negative reaction on social media. Users criticized the characters' unnatural movements, the dialogue and the lack of emotional expression. Some called the video "complete garbage" and questioned its artistic value.

The criticism is also tied to Musk's statement that he intended to make a historically accurate adaptation. Commentators pointed out, among other things, that the characters speak English and that the events shown do not quite match the plot of Homer's work. For now the project is limited to the first seven-minute episode.

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