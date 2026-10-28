Media: U.S. sends additional Patriot air defense system to Israel

The United States has decided to send an additional Patriot air defense system to Israel.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

The article notes that the system is being transferred from the state of Texas. In this way, Washington is trying to strengthen the missile defense of the Jewish state, the authors of the article explained.

Also, according to the publication, an additional U.S. carrier strike group is set to arrive in the Middle East in November. It is expected to join the 20 American warships already in the region.

As the journalists found out, the United States is taking all these steps in case hostilities against Iran are resumed. It is specified that Washington is studying various courses of action in such a scenario.