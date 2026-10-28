Macklemore opened the Free Palestine tour in Dublin to a sold-out crowd - PHOTO

American rapper Macklemore played the first concert of his Free Palestine Tour in the Irish capital, Dublin. The show sold out and drew thousands of people.

The artist announced this on his official page on the social network Instagram.

"I had tears in my eyes all night. The first night of the Free Palestine Tour. One of the most beautiful moments I have ever been part of. Dublin," Macklemore wrote on the social network Instagram, sharing his impressions of the concert.

During the show the rapper addressed the audience with the words "Free Palestine". He also stressed that he wishes everyone freedom, dignity and the right to live without fear, NBC reports, noting that the artist appeared at the concert in a keffiyeh, the traditional Arab headdress he regularly wears as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians.

Macklemore was joined on stage by the Irish musicians Hozier, the band Beoga and the rap group Kneecap. The Palestinian singer and songwriter Lina Makoul and the Palestinian-American DJ Habibeats also took part in the concert.

Beoga had earlier refused to perform as a backing act for Ed Sheeran after the decision to drop Macklemore from his tour. The members of Kneecap ironically thanked Sheeran for "organizing this concert".

The tour's organizers said earlier that all proceeds from the Free Palestine Tour concerts would go to 12 organizations providing humanitarian, medical and other aid to Palestinians.

Macklemore found himself at the center of a scandal after he was removed from the list of artists invited to open for Ed Sheeran. The decision came amid the controversy over the rapper's political statements and his public support for Palestine. The launch of the Free Palestine tour was a continuation of his public campaign in support of Palestinians.

Read on the topic:

Рэпер Маклемор пожертвует 1 млн долларов заработка с тура Эда Ширана на помощь палестинцам

Тур Маклемора «Free Palestine» полностью распродан после скандала с Эдом Шираном