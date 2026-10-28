 Macklemore opened the Free Palestine tour in Dublin to a sold-out crowd - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Macklemore opened the Free Palestine tour in Dublin to a sold-out crowd - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy10:10 - Today
Macklemore opened the Free Palestine tour in Dublin to a sold-out crowd - PHOTO

American rapper Macklemore played the first concert of his Free Palestine Tour in the Irish capital, Dublin. The show sold out and drew thousands of people.

The artist announced this on his official page on the social network Instagram.

"I had tears in my eyes all night. The first night of the Free Palestine Tour. One of the most beautiful moments I have ever been part of. Dublin," Macklemore wrote on the social network Instagram, sharing his impressions of the concert.

During the show the rapper addressed the audience with the words "Free Palestine". He also stressed that he wishes everyone freedom, dignity and the right to live without fear, NBC reports, noting that the artist appeared at the concert in a keffiyeh, the traditional Arab headdress he regularly wears as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians.

Macklemore was joined on stage by the Irish musicians Hozier, the band Beoga and the rap group Kneecap. The Palestinian singer and songwriter Lina Makoul and the Palestinian-American DJ Habibeats also took part in the concert.

Beoga had earlier refused to perform as a backing act for Ed Sheeran after the decision to drop Macklemore from his tour. The members of Kneecap ironically thanked Sheeran for "organizing this concert".

The tour's organizers said earlier that all proceeds from the Free Palestine Tour concerts would go to 12 organizations providing humanitarian, medical and other aid to Palestinians.

Macklemore found himself at the center of a scandal after he was removed from the list of artists invited to open for Ed Sheeran. The decision came amid the controversy over the rapper's political statements and his public support for Palestine. The launch of the Free Palestine tour was a continuation of his public campaign in support of Palestinians.

Read on the topic:

Рэпер Маклемор пожертвует 1 млн долларов заработка с тура Эда Ширана на помощь палестинцам

Тур Маклемора «Free Palestine» полностью распродан после скандала с Эдом Шираном

Share:
539

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Opinion

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Society

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

PASHA Bank is set to finance the launch of the region’s largest energy storage project in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

“A historical mistake has been corrected”: Mirziyoyeva commented on the law on improving the Uzbek alphabet - PHOTO

Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

The reason judges recused themselves from the case of the deputy's son has been revealed

Latest news

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Today, 13:05

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Today, 12:55

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Today, 12:53

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:50

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Today, 12:40

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Today, 12:35

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

Today, 12:30

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Today, 12:28

Tokayev orders increase in Kazakhstan's minimum wage to $240

Today, 12:25

An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

Today, 12:17

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Today, 12:13

Iranian court sentences Cannes Film Festival laureate Jafar Panahi

Today, 12:10

French Senate approves controversial bill on fines for peaceful protest participants

Today, 12:07

Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

Today, 12:05

Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

Today, 12:00

Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

Today, 11:48

Mirzoyan urged the opposition to support the TRIPP agreement

Today, 11:45

Canada prepares to change rules on access to euthanasia

Today, 11:35

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Today, 11:20

"Allahu akbar" outside the Israeli embassy: Teenager attacks police in Belgrade

Today, 11:15
All news