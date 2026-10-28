 Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

1news Staff12:53 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Iran's Foreign Ministry has attempted to smooth over the diplomatic scandal and justify itself to Tashkent over the provocative posts by its embassies, which declared the monuments of Samarkand to be "Iranian-Islamic heritage."

The official representative of the Iranian foreign policy agency, Esmail Baghaei, stating that Tehran "highly values" relations with Uzbekistan, tried to attribute the incident to rhetoric addressed to Washington.

According to him, with the publications of the video featuring U.S. Secretary of State Rubio against the backdrop of Registan Square (the famous historical square in Samarkand, which is the heart of the ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage site), the diplomatic missions intended to address exclusively the American side.

Baghaei tried to present the situation as if the controversial statement about "Iranian-Islamic civilization" was not an encroachment on foreign territories, but merely a reminder of a "shared heritage" that should strengthen rather than destroy friendly ties.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's attempts to evade direct responsibility were preceded by a sharp démarche from Tashkent. On October 23, Iranian Ambassador Eskandari was summoned to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest. The Uzbek side harshly characterized the statements of the Iranian diplomatic missions in Armenia and Zimbabwe as a one-sided and politicized attempt to appropriate the historical and cultural heritage of Uzbekistan and demanded the immediate removal of the provocative posts from social media.

As a reminder, amid the recent visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Uzbekistan, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia provoked a diplomatic scandal.

The reason for the harsh statements by the Iranian diplomats was Marco Rubio's post on the social network X, in which he shared his impressions of visiting the ancient Uzbek city:

"Few places on Earth have historically played such an important role in world trade and commerce as Samarkand.

It is a great honor for me to be here today — not only for the sake of remembering history, but also for the sake of opportunities for the future," Rubio said in the video post.

In response to the American official's post, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia published an unexpectedly aggressive comment:

"It's great that you're learning history! The place where you are standing is part of Persian civilization and architecture. But it is that very civilization about which you talked complete nonsense last week at the Acropolis!"

Read on the topic:

Iranian diplomatic mission called into question Uzbekistan's sovereignty over Samarkand

Share:
246

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Opinion

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

World

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Tenders Resignation - UPDATED

'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a peace deal with the loss of territories — VIDEO

Latest news

Reuters: Qatar presents Iran with draft agreement to end conflict with the U.S.

Today, 13:05

Up to 5,000 manats: Azerbaijan to toughen penalties for threats against those who report corruption

Today, 12:55

Iran's embassy in Armenia sparked a scandal — now Tehran is making excuses to Tashkent

Today, 12:53

EBU responds to the Netherlands' withdrawal from Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:50

This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

Today, 12:40

Reuters: Hacker attack on U.S. election commission disrupted systems ahead of elections

Today, 12:35

Impunity is an invitation to a new war

Today, 12:30

Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

Today, 12:28

Tokayev orders increase in Kazakhstan's minimum wage to $240

Today, 12:25

An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

Today, 12:17

Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Today, 12:13

Iranian court sentences Cannes Film Festival laureate Jafar Panahi

Today, 12:10

French Senate approves controversial bill on fines for peaceful protest participants

Today, 12:07

Powerful cyclone hits India: more than 180,000 people evacuated

Today, 12:05

Tokayev instructs officials to draft a new Civil Code

Today, 12:00

Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

Today, 11:48

Mirzoyan urged the opposition to support the TRIPP agreement

Today, 11:45

Canada prepares to change rules on access to euthanasia

Today, 11:35

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

Today, 11:20

"Allahu akbar" outside the Israeli embassy: Teenager attacks police in Belgrade

Today, 11:15
All news