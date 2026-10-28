The U.S. warned Gulf countries that it could carry out a "short but intense military campaign" in the region

Through diplomatic and military channels, the United States has conveyed a warning to the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf that they should be prepared for a "brief but intense military campaign" that would take place after the midterm elections in the United States, scheduled for November 3.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. military is relocating a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from Texas, as well as replenishing ammunition stockpiles in the region. According to them, bombers and fighter jets are preparing to carry out strikes.

Sources close to Trump claim that the U.S. president has not yet made a final decision, but is leaning toward a large-scale attack on Iran, which could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

The midterm elections will be held in the United States on November 3, and as a result of them the Republicans could lose their majority in Congress.

In early October, Trump stated that the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections, since the parties were holding "productive negotiations." A few days later, he said that there was no one in Iran to negotiate with.

Source: Meduza