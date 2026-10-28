Zelensky names likely date for talks between Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia

Talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia on ending the war could take place on November 10, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky told The Sun newspaper.

The talks were initially scheduled for the end of next month, but, according to the head of state, the meeting could take place as early as November 10.

The president noted that Kyiv is seeking to begin negotiations as soon as possible and proposed holding the meeting this Sunday, but decided to wait until voting in the United States was over.

The summit is expected to be headed by the American delegation in Abu Dhabi. These will be the first face-to-face talks after U.S. President Donald Trump eased sanctions against Russia.

Source: RBC-Ukraine