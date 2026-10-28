Leyla Aliyeva meets with UNESCO Deputy Director-General

On October 28, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with UNESCO Deputy Director-General Åsa Regnér.

As AZERTAC reports, the meeting featured an exchange of views on the state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and UNESCO.

During the conversation, the importance of joint projects implemented in the areas of cultural heritage protection, education, science, and culture was emphasized, and opportunities for further expanding cooperation in these areas were discussed.

Other issues of mutual interest were also touched upon.