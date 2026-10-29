 Fans discuss changes in Jennifer Lawrence's appearance - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Fans discuss changes in Jennifer Lawrence's appearance - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy10:13 - Today
Fans discuss changes in Jennifer Lawrence's appearance - PHOTO

A new photo shoot by American actress and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence for The Cut magazine is being discussed online.

In an interview with the magazine, the 36-year-old Hollywood star said she had breast surgery after the birth of her second child. The actress also admitted she is thinking about a facelift in the future.

After the pictures were published, some social media users suggested that Lawrence may have had other cosmetic procedures as well, in particular blepharoplasty, surgery to correct the eyelids. Some commenters called her gaze "empty" and "lifeless".

We stress that the actress has not confirmed having blepharoplasty or any other additional plastic surgery.

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