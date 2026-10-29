Data on the execution of the state and consolidated budgets for the first nine months of 2026 released - PHOTO

In the first nine months of 2026, state budget revenues amounted to 29,311.8 million manats, while expenditures totaled 25,348.2 million manats.

The state budget surplus amounted to 3,963.6 million manats, 1news.az reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

State budget revenues

In the first nine months of 2026, revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget amounted to 29 billion 311.8 million manats against a forecast of 28 billion 524.4 million manats. Thus, actual receipts exceeded the forecast by 787.4 million manats, or 2.8%.

Excluding the transfer from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, state budget revenues amounted to 19 billion 683.8 million manats. This is 1 billion 402.1 million manats, or 7.7%, more compared to the same period last year.

In the structure of state budget revenues, 13 billion 630.4 million manats, or 46.5%, came from receipts through the tax authorities, and 9 billion 628 million manats, or 32.8%, from the transfer from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Receipts through the customs authorities amounted to 4 billion 973.3 million manats, or 17% of budget revenues.

Another 543.2 million manats, or 1.9%, came from paid services provided by organizations financed from the state budget; 43.2 million manats, or 0.1%, from leasing out state property. Other receipts accounted for 493.7 million manats, or 1.7%.

In January-September 2026, state budget revenues exceeded the approved forecast on the following items: receipts through the tax authorities - by 913.4 million manats, or 7.2%; revenues from leasing out state property - by 8.9 million manats, or 25.9%; other receipts - by 84.3 million manats, or 20.6%.

At the same time, receipts through the customs authorities fell short of the forecast by 10.7 million manats, or 0.2%, and revenues from paid services provided by organizations financed from the state budget - by 208.5 million manats, or 27.7%.

The transfer from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the state budget was executed at the level envisaged by the forecast.

In the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period of 2025, receipts through the tax authorities increased by 1,174.6 million manats, or 9.4%, through the customs authorities by 225.3 million manats, or 4.7%, from leasing out state property by 8.7 million manats, or 25.2%, and from paid services provided by organizations financed from the state budget by 63.2 million manats, or 13.2%.

State budget receipts from the non-oil and gas sector

In January-September 2026, receipts from the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 16,381.3 million manats, or 55.9% of total state budget revenues. Compared with the same period of 2025, their share increased by 4.5 percentage points.

This figure exceeded the forecast by 161.9 million manats, or 1.0%, and compared with the same period last year it increased by 1,388.4 million manats, or 9.3%.

In the structure of state budget receipts from the non-oil and gas sector in January-September of this year, 63.0%, or 10,327.9 million manats, came from receipts through the tax authorities; 30.4%, or 4,973.3 million manats, from receipts through the customs authorities; 3.3%, or 543.2 million manats, from revenues from paid services provided by organizations financed from the state budget; 3.0%, or 493.7 million manats, from other receipts; 0.3%, or 43.2 million manats, from revenues from leasing out state property.

State budget receipts from the oil and gas sector

Receipts from the oil and gas sector amounted to 12,930.5 million manats, which is 625.5 million manats, or 5.1%, above the forecast.

In the first nine months of 2026, in the structure of state budget revenues from the oil and gas sector, 25.5%, or 3,302.5 million manats, came from receipts through the tax authorities, and 74.5%, or 9,628 million manats, from the transfer from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the state budget. Compared with the same period of 2025, the volume of the transfer decreased by 1,232.7 million manats, or 11.4%.

In the structure of the state budget's oil and gas revenues received through the tax authorities, 39.4%, or 1,301.6 million manats, consisted of the relevant taxes paid by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR); 46.6%, or 1,539.8 million manats, of profit tax under the project for the development of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field; 14.0%, or 461.1 million manats, of profit tax within the framework of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project.

State budget expenditures

In January-September of this year, the financing of core state functions from state budget funds, including the payment of wages, benefits and pensions, the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, the implementation of state programs and targeted measures, the fulfillment of state debt obligations and the coverage of other necessary expenses, was carried out in full and in a timely manner on the basis of financing applications submitted to the state treasury bodies by organizations receiving funds from the budget, financial assistance from the budget or other financing.

In the first nine months of 2026, state budget expenditures amounted to 25 billion 348.2 million manats, which is 680 million manats, or 2.8%, more compared with the same period of 2025.

During this period, 16 billion 613.7 million manats, or 65.6% of state budget expenditures, was directed to current expenses. Compared with the same period of 2025, they increased by 1 billion 567.3 million manats, or 10.4%.

Capital expenditures were allocated 7 billion 284.7 million manats, or 28.7% of all budget expenditures, which is 820.3 million manats, or 10.1%, less than the figure for the same period last year.

Expenses related to servicing the state debt amounted to 1 billion 449.8 million manats, or 5.7% of state budget expenditures.

In the first nine months of this year, 49.9% of state budget expenditures, or 12 billion 643 million manats, was directed to financing social expenditures. These include expenses for wages, the purchase of food products, the payment of pensions and social benefits, the procurement of medicines, dressing materials and medical products, as well as expenses for compulsory health insurance. Compared with the same period of 2025, the financing of these expenses increased by 1 billion 643.6 million manats, or 14.9%.

Execution of state budget expenditures by functional classification

In January-September 2026, state budget expenditures by sections of the functional classification amounted to:

- Defense and national security - 5 billion 246.8 million manats;

- Economic activity - 4 billion 203.1 million manats;

- Social protection and social security - 3 billion 529.6 million manats;

- General state services - 3 billion 436.7 million manats;

- Education - 3 billion 121.7 million manats;

- Judiciary, law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office - 2 billion 197.5 million manats;

- Services not attributed to the main sections - 1 billion 179.1 million manats;

- Healthcare - 953.8 million manats;

- Agriculture - 750.9 million manats;

- Culture, art, information, physical culture, youth policy and other similar areas of activity - 340.8 million manats;

- Environmental protection - 221.5 million manats;

- Housing and communal services - 166.7 million manats.

Execution of state budget expenditures by economic classification

In January-September 2026, state budget expenditures by economic classification amounted to:

- Labor remuneration expenses - 7 billion 842.5 million manats;

- Non-financial assets - 6 billion 709.5 million manats;

- Expenses for the purchase of goods (works and services) - 3 billion 716.1 million manats;

- Social payments - 2 billion 426.9 million manats;

- Grants and other payments - 2 billion 349.5 million manats;

- Operations related to liabilities - 766.9 million manats;

- Interest payments - 702.1 million manats;

- Subsidies - 629.9 million manats;

- Operations with financial assets - 156.3 million manats;

- Expenses for state compulsory personal insurance - 48.5 million manats.

In January-September 2026, based on cash applications submitted by the client organizations for the relevant projects, 1 billion 623.8 million manats was spent from the state budget funds earmarked for state capital investments.

For the purpose of the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, 1 billion 761.4 million manats was used during the reporting period on the basis of cash applications submitted by the client organizations for the relevant projects.

Of this amount, 891.8 million manats was directed to the construction and reconstruction of water management, land reclamation, heat supply, transport and communal infrastructure facilities; 692.5 million manats to financing social projects in the fields of education, healthcare and culture; 177.1 million manats to the construction and repair of defense, law enforcement and other facilities.

Execution of expenditures from reserve funds

In January-September 2026, 49.2 million manats was used from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and 468.4 million manats from the reserve fund of the state budget. The total volume of funds used from the reserve funds amounted to 517.6 million manats.

Expenses for servicing the state debt and the state of the state debt

The state budget for 2026 envisages 2 billion 457.6 million manats for servicing the state debt and obligations.

According to operational data, in the first nine months of this year a total of 1 billion 449.8 million manats was directed from state budget funds to servicing the state debt. Of this, 397.2 million manats consisted of interest payments on the domestic state debt, and 1 billion 52.6 million manats of payments on the external state debt, including 766.9 million manats toward repayment of the principal debt and 285.7 million manats toward the payment of interest.

Taking into account operational data on the use of funds within the framework of projects implemented through external borrowings, as well as payments toward the repayment of the principal on external obligations, as of October 1, 2026, the volume of the external state debt amounted to 4 billion 509.5 million US dollars. According to operational data, as of that date the external state debt accounted for 5.6% of the projected GDP for the current year.

According to operational data, as of October 1, 2026, the volume of the domestic state debt amounted to 16 billion 230.1 million manats, or 11.8% of the projected GDP for the current year.

Consolidated budget

In the first nine months of 2026, consolidated budget revenues amounted to 36 billion 730.4 million manats, and expenditures to 30 billion 89.9 million manats. The consolidated budget surplus amounted to 6 billion 640.5 million manats.

Revenues of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund, which is a component of the consolidated budget, amounted to 6 billion 369.5 million manats, and expenditures to 6 billion 188.6 million manats.

Revenues of the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund amounted to 183.4 million manats, and expenditures to 139.4 million manats.

Revenues of the budget of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund amounted to 1 billion 499.3 million manats, and expenditures to 1 billion 720.6 million manats.

Revenues of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to 12 billion 341.4 million manats, and expenditures to 9 billion 655.7 million manats.

During the reporting period, revenues of the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic amounted to 308.3 million manats, and expenditures to 320.7 million manats.