 Pashinyan intends to secure peace with Azerbaijan for 400 years and more | 1news.az
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Pashinyan intends to secure peace with Azerbaijan for 400 years and more

1news Staff16:02 - Today
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Pashinyan intends to secure peace with Azerbaijan for 400 years and more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that peace with Azerbaijan must become irreversible and be maintained for centuries.

According to him, the peace agreement needs to be signed and ratified, and the agreements reached must be consolidated at the institutional level.

«Our task is to turn a two-year peace into a 20-year one, one year into 200 years, and 200 years into 400 years and an even longer period», - Pashinyan emphasized.

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