 Ilham Aliyev will not travel to Turkey for the OTS summit | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev will not travel to Turkey for the OTS summit

1news Staff16:10 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev will not travel to Turkey for the OTS summit

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will represent Azerbaijan at the OTS summit.

According to information obtained by Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will not be able to take part in the summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Türkiye due to his participation in previously scheduled events and a busy work schedule.

On October 30, President Ilham Aliyev will award the finalists of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival held in Baku for the first time.

It should be noted that on October 30, the final match and the official closing ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, held in Baku for the first time, will take place. The head of state's participation in the awards ceremony was planned in advance.

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Republic of Azerbaijan will be represented at the summit of the Organization of Turkic States by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. At the same time, Azerbaijani representatives will also take an active part in other relevant events to be held within the framework of the summit.

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