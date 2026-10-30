Ronaldo scores a hat trick and closes in on the historic mark of 1,000 goals

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his first hat trick in more than two years, scoring three goals against Al-Kholood (5:3) in the 12th round of the Saudi Pro League.

The game took place at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

The last time Ronaldo scored three goals in a game was in the 2023/2024 season. Back then, Al-Nassr crushed Al-Wehda 6:0 in the 30th round of the Saudi Arabian championship. In total, the Portuguese now has 985 goals in his professional career.

Ronaldo has seven goals in 10 league matches in total. The Portuguese has also registered one assist this season. In the 2026/2027 AFC Champions League, the 41-year-old player has one goal in two games.