Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup final in Baku and took part in awarding the winners

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 30 watched the final match of the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, which took place at the Baku Crystal Hall.

As Azertaj reports, the Czech Republic and Spain national teams met in the decisive game. The Spanish team won 3:0 and became the first winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup.

After the match, the head of state took part in the ceremony to award the winners.