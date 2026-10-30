Hezbollah in the center of London: Rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy - VİDEO

A rally is taking place in London outside the Azerbaijani embassy.

The footage shows participants of the rally with Hezbollah symbols.

It should be noted that a protest was already held outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on October 16 against the government's decision to introduce a unified school uniform. At the time, the organizers announced their intention to hold similar demonstrations every Friday.

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