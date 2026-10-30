 Hezbollah in the center of London: Rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy - VİDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Hezbollah in the center of London: Rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy - VİDEO

1news Staff22:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Hezbollah in the center of London: Rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy - VİDEO

A rally is taking place in London outside the Azerbaijani embassy.

The footage shows participants of the rally with Hezbollah symbols.

It should be noted that a protest was already held outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on October 16 against the government's decision to introduce a unified school uniform. At the time, the organizers announced their intention to hold similar demonstrations every Friday.

Read on the topic:

Europe should not wait for a terrorist attack: why provocations outside Azerbaijani embassies are dangerous

 

Share:
449

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Foreign minister: Baku expects Yerevan to take the necessary steps to sign a peace agreement

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of people for services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan

World

Hezbollah in the center of London: Rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy - VİDEO

Musk announces readiness of device that can restore sight even to those blind from birth

Trump suggests the war with Iran could end soon

In Germany, a school bus crashed into a residential building: there are injuries

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Under Serzh Sargsyan, a state company was sold below its appraised value — prosecutors uncover violations

WSJ: U.S. prepares for possible resumption of strikes on Iran

Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Latest news

13th OTS Summit — Azerbaijan hands over chairmanship to Turkey

Today, 23:15

Hezbollah in the center of London: Rally outside the Azerbaijani embassy - VİDEO

Today, 22:55

Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup final in Baku and took part in awarding the winners

Today, 20:00

Zelensky to pay a visit to Turkey

Today, 19:25

Erdogan receives Azerbaijan's foreign minister in Ankara

Today, 18:30

Closing ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival held in Baku

Today, 18:25

Musk announces readiness of device that can restore sight even to those blind from birth

Today, 18:00

World Championship: Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler reaches the final

Today, 17:30

Foreign minister: Baku expects Yerevan to take the necessary steps to sign a peace agreement

Today, 16:52

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of people for services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan

Today, 16:35

Trump suggests the war with Iran could end soon

Today, 16:30

Uzbekistan puts forward new initiatives within the OTS

Today, 16:18

In Germany, a school bus crashed into a residential building: there are injuries

Today, 15:50

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

Today, 15:40

Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

Today, 15:35

For tiny Armenia — how come? Moscow takes note of the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission

Today, 15:20

Prime ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan agree to speed up border delimitation

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law on free legal aid

Today, 14:50

Yerevan allows for the possibility of discussing issues related to the new Constitution with Baku

Today, 14:15

The Baku-Balakan-Baku train will return to its route

Today, 14:05
All news