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A concert dedicated to Victory Day on November 8 to be held on Baku Boulevard

1news Staff18:40 - Today
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A concert dedicated to Victory Day on November 8 to be held on Baku Boulevard

A festive concert will be held in Baku's Seaside National Park on the occasion of Victory Day on November 8.

As 1news.az reports, the concert, organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku City Executive Authority, will take place near the "Clock Tower."

Well-known Azerbaijani artists — singers and dance ensembles — will take part in the festive concert dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army's Victory over the enemy in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The evening will conclude with a festive fireworks display.

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