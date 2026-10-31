Zelensky proposes holding talks on Ukraine in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed holding trilateral talks on settling the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Turkey.

As 1news.az reports citing Ukrainian media, he said this during a speech at a press conference in Ankara.

According to him, Kyiv is preparing for a trilateral meeting, and during the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelensky discussed the possibility of holding such a meeting in Turkey and involving Ankara, as well as European and other partners of Ukraine, in the process.

In addition, Zelensky called Ukraine and Turkey allies in the field of security and the defense industry. According to him, during the talks the leaders also agreed to work on the Black Sea grain corridor.

"This concerns food security as well, first of all. And today we agreed with the president (Erdogan - ed.) to work on the Black Sea grain corridor so that it is effective," Zelensky added.