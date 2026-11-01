Iran designates the United Kingdom's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations

Iran has designated the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations, and has included the British foreign intelligence service MI6 among hostile groups.

Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that "the United Kingdom's foreign intelligence service (MI6) falls under Note 2 to Article 1 of the law 'On Toughening Punishment for Espionage and Cooperation with the Zionist Regime and Hostile Countries against National Security and Interests' as a hostile group, and the provisions of this law will be applied to it" from the moment the statement is published.

The document notes that the measures were taken by decision of the Supreme National Security Council in response to London's hostile actions over the past year, including participation in the war of the United States and Israel against Iran by providing bases and facilities on its territory.

Also taken into account was the decision to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces) to the list of terrorist organizations on July 13 under the 2026 law on state threats.

The United Kingdom's Navy and Air Force, the Iranian Foreign Ministry indicated, fall under the law on retaliatory actions in connection with the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization by the United States, and on that basis have been designated as terrorist.

Responsibility for the consequences, the statement emphasizes, lies with the British government.