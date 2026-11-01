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Two matches of the 10th round will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League today

1news Staff12:54 - Today
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Two matches of the 10th round will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League today

Two more matches of the 10th round will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier Football League today.

As 1news.az reports, in the first game of the day "Shamakhi" and Baku's "Neftchi" will face each other, with the start scheduled for 15:00.

The second game of the day will take place at the Ganja City Stadium, where the local "Kapaz" will host "Imishli"; the opening whistle will sound at 17:30.

"Neftchi" has 18 points and third place in the country's championship. "Kapaz" (14 points), "Shamakhi" (13 points) and "Imishli" (10 points) occupy sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

Azerbaijan Premier League

1st circle, 10th round

November 1

15:00. "Shamakhi" – "Neftchi"

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Jamil Guliyev, Asiman Azizli, Emin Aliyev.

VAR: Kamal Umudlu.

AVAR: Vusal Mammadov.

Referee inspector: Feyzulla Feyzullayev.

AFFA representative: Kifayat Mustafayeva.

Shamakhi City Stadium.

17:30. "Kapaz" – "Imishli"

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talybov, Islam Mammadov.

VAR: Rashad Akhmadov.

AVAR: Karim Zeynalov.

Referee inspector: Zohrab Gadiyev.

AFFA representative: Eldar Mammadov.

Ganja City Stadium.

In the earlier matches of the round, "Turan Tovuz" beat "Sabah" at home with a score of 3:2. The games "Araz-Nakhchivan" – "Zira" (2:2) and "Gabala" – "Qarabag" (0:0) ended in draws.

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