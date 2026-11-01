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54 people detained in Germany over riots at protest rallies

1news Staff18:57 - Today
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54 people detained in Germany over riots at protest rallies

Fifty-four people have been detained in connection with riots at anti-government protest rallies in Germany.

As 1news.az reports citing Bild, this was announced by the head of the Interior Ministry of Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Roman Poseck.

It is specified that among them are individuals aged between 13 and 29.

Note that more than 160,000 people took part in mass demonstrations in more than 30 cities across the country. At first the rallies were peaceful, but then they escalated into riots — participants began setting cars on fire and throwing pyrotechnics at police officers. Law enforcement agencies used gas and water cannons against the protesters.

The riots in Frankfurt were particularly violent. The city center, especially the vicinity of the famous shopping street Zeil, was devastated. More than 100 of the 1,000 police officers deployed in the city were injured.

According to Poseck and Frankfurt police chief Stefan Müller, massive targeted attacks on emergency service personnel were carried out in the area of the Zeil shopping street. Müller stated that police officers were sometimes ambushed, and weapons were used, including grenade launchers and Molotov cocktails. According to police reports, 17 stores were damaged in the center of Frankfurt, and five were looted.

According to the minister, the authorities will do everything possible to ensure that the offenders are punished, as well as to prevent another demonstration planned for November 20 in Frankfurt.

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