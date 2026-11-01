Owner of Dünya newspaper Umut Güner detained in Turkey

In Turkey, Umut Güner, the owner of the Dünya newspaper, has been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into financial transactions in the capital markets.

As 1news.az reports citing Turkish media, Güner's detention is presumably linked to the partnership between Dünya Holding, which includes the publication, and Bulls Yatırım Holding.

During the investigation conducted by the Istanbul prosecutor's office, the financial ties between the two holdings drew attention. According to available data, Bulls Yatırım Holding owns a 20.45% stake in Dünya Holding.

It was previously reported that Turkey's Capital Markets Board decided to liquidate 15 funds managed by Bulls Portföy. Following these events, it is claimed that the partnership between the two holdings also became the subject of an investigation.

The Dünya newspaper, which specializes in economic topics and has been operating in the media market for many years, was acquired by Güner in 2024.