 Mirzoyan: The declared peace must bring tangible benefits to countries outside the region as well | 1news.az
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Mirzoyan: The declared peace must bring tangible benefits to countries outside the region as well

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Mirzoyan: The declared peace must bring tangible benefits to countries outside the region as well

The declared peace in the South Caucasus must be accompanied by concrete actions and tangible results that will benefit not only the countries of the region but also those beyond it.

As 1news.az reports, citing "Sputnik-Armenia," this was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the closing panel discussion of the "Manama Dialogue" forum in Bahrain.

"The experience of the South Caucasus demonstrates not only the price of prolonged confrontation, but also the opportunities that diplomacy can create. However, political commitment must be accompanied by concrete actions and tangible results," he noted.

Mirzoyan believes that the principles of cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be transformed into long-term peace and security, and for this, projects must benefit not only the countries of the region themselves but also states located beyond it. He is convinced that interconnectedness, which creates opportunities and shared benefits for all genuinely interested parties, forms common interests and strengthens the collective commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

In this context, the head of Armenia's Foreign Ministry noted the importance of implementing the TRIPP project ("Trump Route") with its railway, electric power, fiber-optic, oil, and gas infrastructure. As the minister noted, this project will play a significant role in strengthening interconnectedness not only between Yerevan and Baku or the immediate neighboring countries, but also between East and West, North and South.

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