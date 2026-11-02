 "We're going to crash": Recording of the final conversations of the pilots of the jet that crashed in Florida published - VIDEO | 1news.az
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"We're going to crash": Recording of the final conversations of the pilots of the jet that crashed in Florida published - VIDEO

1news Staff09:25 - Today
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"We're going to crash": Recording of the final conversations of the pilots of the jet that crashed in Florida published - VIDEO

A Learjet 60 business jet crashed in the U.S. state of Florida.

Nine people died as a result of the plane crash.

The CBS News television channel released a recording of the pilots' final conversations.

"We're going to crash… We're running out of time," the channel quotes words heard in the crew's communications, published on the LiveATC.net service.

According to BNO News, the pilots first issued a Mayday distress signal and reported that the plane was descending at a rate of about three kilometers per minute. The air traffic controller tried to maintain contact with the crew and asked the pilots to keep talking.

Then the business jet reported a 60-degree bank. Shortly before the crash, a male voice can be heard on the recording reciting the "Our Father" prayer. At the end of the recording, screams were heard, after which communication was cut off.

The plane crash occurred on November 1 in Palm Beach County. The aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The business jet fell in a residential area near Cresthaven, after which a major fire broke out.

All nine people on board died. The causes of the crash are not yet known. The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

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